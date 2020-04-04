|
|
Nikolai Olen Burgevin
Nikolai Olen Burgevin
Born August 18th, 1986
Departed March 12, 2020
Although Nikolai's life was brief, it was full. He was born at home, in a small one room cabin on Stillwell road with a midwife attending. He presented himself to his parents with strength, vigor and beauty. Nik attended T-Burg Grade, Middle and High Schools, but graduated in Arlington, Texas at the urging of his beloved Grandmother Marilyn Engel. He went on to higher education with a full scholarship to Texas State University at San Marcos.
Nikolai always had a keen interest in film which led to many exciting projects in his youth. Among them a series of episodes called KidKop. It was a high hit at our house. KidKop was filmed with Nik's childhood friend and collaborator Asia Dillion. Little did he realize then, he had helped start Asia on a path towards a successful acting career, being cast for lead roles in Orange is the New Black and the hit series Billions. Asia and Nik remained friends, and corresponded right up until his passing.
Other interests included avid reading with many different subjects and authors. He had an interest in sociological studies, modern culture and music as well as helping his Dad paint houses.His computer skills and persuasive abilities led to many jobs as a survey employee, with Cornell and other organizations. His research abilities and varied political perspectives led to a broad spectrum of articulate viewpoints and opinions throughout his life.
After her passing in 1998, Nik kept a long and abiding love for his stepmom Leslie Rachel Schwartz Burgevin for the rest of his life. He was always kind and supportive of his brother, and they shared a love and understanding for one another that only brothers can.
His heart was always ready to help those in need. Ever the protector, he treated his female friends with dignity and respect. He lived his life with a firm belief in what he was doing and why. Nik passed from our world much the same way he came in, at home and with a full heart.
He was not afraid to love and be loved. As his Mom Kathy Engel said "He loved us, and we loved him…now he is in the light."
Love you son.
He is survived by his Dad Dan Burgevin, Mom Kathy Engel, brothers Nathaniel and Theo, and his many friends & family across the country.
An outdoor memorial will be held August 16, 2020 12:00 PM at North Point, Taughannock Falls State Park.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020