|
|
Noé Diaz
- - Noé Diaz passed away on September 28, 2018 at the West Palm Beach, Florida VA Medical Center. Noé was born to Puerto Rican parents, José Diaz and Antonia Rodriguez on August 3, 1932. He was raised in the Bronx until moving to Dryden in his teens. Noé was a graduate of the Cornell University College of Agriculture and he was a Korean War veteran.
He spent much of his life in the Dryden and Ithaca area until moving to West Palm Beach several decades ago. Noé's life included various careers. He owned and operated several businesses including topsoil and excavating, and moving and selling furniture and household items. Noé was a teacher, a writer and a musician. He was a stagehand and made many trips to New York City and other places to work in theaters. Noé enjoyed writing and sharing his stories with friends. His "The Nautical Notes" won second place in the 2017 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.
Noé is survived by his two children, Daniel and Raina. He was predeceased by his three brothers, all veterans, Joseph (Danny) Saul, and Enoch (Eddie). A Military Honors Ceremony will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Woodlawn National Cemetery, 1825 Davis Street, Elmira. He will be buried alongside his three brothers at the Bath Memorial Cemetery in Bath.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 9, 2019