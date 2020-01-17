Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel Terwilliger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel D. Terwilliger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noel D. Terwilliger Obituary
Noel D. Terwilliger

Candor - Noel D. Terwilliger, age 57 of Candor, NY passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads.

Born May 9, 1962 in Cortland, NY, he was the son of Myona Ross and the late Herbert Terwilliger. Noel was an avid biker, scuba diver and volunteer firefighter. He was a Paramedic, LPN, and had been with the Tompkins County Airport Fire and Rescue for 9 years. He also was a truck driver with ALNYE Trucking in Moravia, NY and served with the Army National Guard.

In addition to his mother, Myona Ross Terwilliger LaVancha; Noel is survived by his wife, Jeanette Avery Terwilliger; son, Brandon (Rene Molynaux) Terwilliger; 5 grandchildren; stepbrother, Herbert Terwilliger, Jr.; stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Rich) Honeywell and stepsons, Dennis Stahl Jr. and Matthew Stahl.

Funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY with Mr. Steve Lawrence officiating. Friends may call from 2-3 pm prior to the service. Spring burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. www.perkinsfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -