Noel D. Terwilliger
Candor - Noel D. Terwilliger, age 57 of Candor, NY passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads.
Born May 9, 1962 in Cortland, NY, he was the son of Myona Ross and the late Herbert Terwilliger. Noel was an avid biker, scuba diver and volunteer firefighter. He was a Paramedic, LPN, and had been with the Tompkins County Airport Fire and Rescue for 9 years. He also was a truck driver with ALNYE Trucking in Moravia, NY and served with the Army National Guard.
In addition to his mother, Myona Ross Terwilliger LaVancha; Noel is survived by his wife, Jeanette Avery Terwilliger; son, Brandon (Rene Molynaux) Terwilliger; 5 grandchildren; stepbrother, Herbert Terwilliger, Jr.; stepdaughter, Elizabeth (Rich) Honeywell and stepsons, Dennis Stahl Jr. and Matthew Stahl.
Funeral service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY with Mr. Steve Lawrence officiating. Friends may call from 2-3 pm prior to the service. Spring burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. www.perkinsfh.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020