|
|
Norma A. Stuck
Interlaken - Norma A. Stuck 94 of Interlaken died Saturday March 23, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital Skilled Nursing in Montour Falls. She was born in Interlaken a Daughter of the late Earl Rappleye and Hazel Wiggins Rappleye Fox. Mrs. Stuck was a member of the Interlaken Reformed Church. She and her husband Walter Stuck who passed away in 1984 were avid campers. Norma was involved in many activities with the Reformed Church. She was predeceased by her Brother Harry Rappleye and her sister Doris Coon and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Wednesday March 27th at the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken. Funeral Services will follow calling hours at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. David Leonard Pastor of the Interlaken Reformed Church officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to either the Interlaken Reformed Church or the Interlaken Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 26, 2019