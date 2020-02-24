|
|
Norma Flagg Roman
Westbrook, CT - Norma Flagg Roman of Westbrook, CT passed away Saturday, February 22 following a short illness. She was predeceased by her Husband, Kenneth Charles Roman in 2006. She is survived by her daughter Mrs. Darcey (William) Collins and a grandson, Liam Charles Collins. She is also survived by her brother, Paul (Maxine) Flagg of Interlaken, NY., and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A former resident of Stratford, CT, Mrs. Roman taught in the Stratford School System for 31 years and was Director of Choral Music for most of those years. She was Treasurer of the American Shakespearian Theatre in Stratford for many years from the late 50s and through the mid80s.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020