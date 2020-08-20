Norma Jean (Dempsey) True



Norma Jean (Dempsey) True passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Newburyport, MA at the home of her son Bruce and daughter-in-law Wendy. Jean was born July 11, 1932 in Ithaca, NY to Charles E. and Mary Evelyn (Mason) Dempsey. She grew up in Groton, NY with sisters Bette and Monica and brothers Bob and John. Jean graduated with the Groton High School Class of 1950 and kept in touch with the other "kids" in her class throughout her life. After high school she went on to Cornell University and graduated in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Labor Relations. All her life Jean had a love of learning - about almost anything. She went back to school twice and received her MBA from Northeastern University and her MLS from Simmons College. Although Jean moved away from Groton, the town and the people who live there were always near and dear to her heart. She moved back to Groton in 1987 and stayed for several years before moving back to Massachusetts to be near family.



Jean is survived by her brother John (Helen Marie); children Ellen (Louis), Bruce (Wendy) and Brian; grandchildren John DiCerbo, Eugenia (True) Vudures (Cody), Sarah True, Charles True, Mary True, Anne DiCerbo and William True; great grandchildren Jack and Josie Vudures; sister-in-law Margaret Jean Dempsey and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Per Jean's wishes there will be no calling hours. Burial at Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg, NY will be private and held at the convenience of the family. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, please consider the American Legion Auxiliary of Carrington-Fuller Post 800 in Groton or the Groton Public Library.









