Services
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home
56 N. Main St.
Spencer, NY 14883
607-589-4900
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
People's Baptist Church
364 Main Street
Newfield, NY
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
People's Baptist Church
364 Main Street
Newfield, NY
Newfield - On Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Norman A. Hoffman, Sr., age 86 of Newfield, NY went peacefully into the arms of our Lord. He was born in New Britian, CT on June 5, 1932 the son of the late Henry and Ellen (French). He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry, Jr, (Margaret), Richard (Olga), first wife Eleanor Arnold, son Norman, Jr., grandsons: David Hoffman, Shawn Watson and Norman William Hoffman. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Palmer Hoffman, children: William (Judy), Donald (Mary), Gerald (Audrey), and Yvonne (Sam) Kopf, daughter-in-law Karen (Heffron) Hoffman, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Norman married Eleanor Arnold after graduating from Newfield High School. They moved to Ludlowville where he was the Assistant Chief of the Fire Department where he earned First Responder Certification (EMT) with Alameda Ambulance. Both Eleanor and Norman worked for years at NCR. While at NCR he started a storm window and door business all while serving our country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Norman left NCR to become Security Manager at Jamesway where he met his wife Cindy Palmer. Together they left Jamesway to become owner operators with North American Van Lines where they attained Elite Status, were awarded Top Driver Team and logged over 3 million safe miles. They later went on to start a successful storage business. He loved family, food, pets, travel and all things "country". He was a gentle soul will a big heart and a keen sense of humor who will be missed by all who knew him. Calling hours will be Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at the People's Baptist Church, 364 Main Street, Newfield, NY. Service will be at 2 pm followed by a Celebration of life downstairs.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 20, 2019
