Norman E. Terwilliger
Groton - Norman E. Terwilliger, age 84, of Groton, NY passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Crown Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cortland, NY.
Born March 19, 1935 in Ithaca, NY he was the son of the late Edward and Iris Drake Terwilliger. He was graduated from Ithaca High School and was a US Army veteran. Norm retired from Cutting Motors body shop after 28 years of service. Following retirement he spent the next several years in Zephyhrhills, FL. Norm was a charter member of the Dusenberry Sportsman's Club and member of the Dryden Post 1136 American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, horseshoes and hunting for "treasures."
Norm is survived by his wife of 61 years, Loretta Strickland Terwilliger at home; daughter, Sherry (Chuck) Erxleben of Freeville, NY; son, Norman (Martine) Terwilliger of Freeville, NY; daughter, Karen (Rob Compton) Sunderland of Brooktondale, NY; grandchildren, Rachel (David) Laughlin, Daniel (Erin) Terwilliger, Adam (Maggie) Terwilliger and Andrew Sherwood; two great grandchildren, Mason Laughlin and Caleb Terwilliger; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Edward (Faye) Terwilliger, Mike Terwilliger and Dawn Schoneman.
Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. A Celebration of his life will be held from 1-3 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home, 2272 Dryden Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dusenberry Sportsman's Club, PO Box 73, Freeville, NY 13068 or a . Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 30, 2019