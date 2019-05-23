|
Norman French
Ithaca - Here's to Norman French, unique character and Ithaca 'irregular.'
He passed peacefully on May 13th, following several days of jaw dropping stand-up comedy while bed-ridden in St Anthony's ICU in St Petersburg, Florida. It was quintessential Norman; sharp, funny, irreverent, mixed with just the right dose of sweetness. What a gift to his family to have had Norman at his best when he was at his last.
Born in Northeast, PA, Norman liked to describe himself as just a simple country boy who didn't want anything but, "A room and a hot plate." Those of us who knew better, would add to that list, vintage cars and boats, perfectly appointed period homes, anything chrome or stainless, shirts with just the right collar, pressed jeans and a dry martini up.
Norman's passion for exploration took him to what were then, unconventional destinations, such as Cuba and Russia. He explored Africa and Central and South America with his buddies in the seventies. He and his wife, Sharon, traveled extensively, ultimately falling in love with Costa Rica, where they built a home and a life for 10 years. Resourceful and creative, Norman had a restoration project going at all times, and, however long it took, eventually became a piece of art. He was proud of a good find and even happier if he thought he had gotten a deal ... a deal, which all too often backfired, but the stories and laughter made it worthwhile.
Norman is survived by Sharon; his partner, his love, his wife. He is survived by his son, Shane (Michelle), daughters, Barrie and Bridgette (Jay Seaman), grandsons Brandon (Natalie), Gabriel (Maddy), granddaughter, Sophie, and great granddaughter, Ava. Additionally he is survived by his step-son Josh Neuman (Talita Choudhury) and step-grandsons, Tijaan and Jinaan. He is predeceased by his wonderful first wife and mother of his children, Suzanne Knight. Norman lived life on his own terms for 84 years. That was often a challenge for those near and very dear to him. He leaves behind a world of family and friends, hardy and edgy enough to have appreciated, and even loved, this aging renegade.
A happy hour in Norman's honor will be held in the Ithaca area this summer at a time and place to be determined.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 23, 2019