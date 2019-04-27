|
Norman Joseph Nolan
Gulfport, MS - Norman Joseph Nolan, 95, died April 15, 2019, in Gulfport, MS. Born on December 8, 1923, he was the son of Thomas F. and Kathleen (nee Coughlin), Nolan. Norm grew up in Boston, MA, and attended Boston parochial schools. He was predeceased by his parents and all six of his siblings.
At the age of 17, Norm ran away to sea and joined the US Navy. He was a gunner on Liberty ships sailing between the US and Europe, making many trips across the Atlantic. Eventually, his luck ran out and his ship was torpedoed off the coast of Ireland and Norm was blown overboard, waking up three days later in a London Hospital. His war service wasn't over: after the armistice in Europe, he was assigned to a Seabee Unit and sent to Okinawa, where he joined the flotilla and landed on the beach during the Battle of Okinawa. After the war, he continued sea duty on the destroyer escort, USS Loeser. When the Korean War broke out, he was sent as a supply officer to a minesweeper, USS Incredible, off Korea. After his experience being blown off the Liberty ship, Norm says he always put on two life preservers and sat at the stern of the ship until minesweeping was over. Post-war, he joined the USS Kirkpatrick, a radar ship, and then was sent to Heidelberg, Germany, for shore duty. In 1957 he was assigned first, as supply officer of the Naval ROTC at Cornell University, then in a similar capacity, to the USS Des Moines, the flagship of the 5th Fleet in the Mediterranean. His last tour of duty was in Iceland. He fell in love with Cornell and Ithaca while with the NROTC and decided to permanently relocate to Ithaca upon his honorable discharge in 1963.
Norm always said that the happiest day of his life was the day Cornell offered him a position in the Bursar's Office. Later he worked at Ithaca College in the Athletic Department and at the Ithaca Yacht Club. He bought his first house in Etna, which needed many repairs, and learned how to do the renovation himself. Once the house was fixed-up, he sold it, and repeated the cycle again and again, and lived in many different neighborhoods all over Ithaca. Always enjoying a new project, he willingly helped friends with theirs.
Norm lived here for 50 years, developing many close friendships. He was very generous with his time and money, always helping out those in need. For years he was Santa Claus to the families on Knoll Tree Road. When he worked at Ithaca College, he began taking in athletes who needed a place to live, and later he provided housing to many members of the Cornell Men's Basketball Team. He was an avid fan until the end. A great dog lover, Norm always had a dog, and Cornell's Companion Animal Hospital became a part of his life. He dearly loved and admired the staff there. In retirement, he began making his "rounds" as he called them. He would go to the P&C or Rite Aid at East Hill and buy cookies or candy, then he would greet the workers in the store to distribute the goodies, and move on to the next, always ending up at the Companion Animal Hospital. He was a unique man and will be missed by many.
Norm moved to the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport 8 years ago. There he received wonderful care and we are grateful to all the staff of the home for their support. At his request, there is no memorial service. Interment will occur in the Ithaca area at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Patient Assistant Fund, Companion Animal Hospital, PO Box 39, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Ithaca NY 14853.
