Oliver Habicht
Ithaca - Oliver Bischoff Habicht, 53, of Ithaca, NY passed away at 6 PM on September 25, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. During his last few months of life, Oliver was pain free and lucid until the last couple days as he approached death with dignity and grace.
Oliver was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on May 15, 1967 to Jean-Pierre Habicht who was born in Geneva, Switzerland and Pat Habicht (née Hinxman) who was born in Harrow, England. Oliver moved to Reston, VA in 1975 and then to Ithaca, NY in 1978. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1985 and became an Eagle Scout with Ithaca's Troop 4 of the American Boy Scouts. He married Amelia Bischoff in 1996 and earned a B.S. at Cornell University in 1997.
Oliver worked at Cornell University for 30 years culminating as an IT manager. He also served as an EMT, firefighter, board member, and chairperson in the Varna Volunteer Fire Company. Most recently, he was an active congregant and served as a board member at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca.
Oliver inspired others with his adventurous and joyous spirit. He particularly enjoyed backpacking, camping, hiking, running, piloting small aircraft, skydiving, and bicycling. He pursued his activities world-wide with trips in North, Central, and South America, as well as Europe.
Oliver is survived by his spouse Amelia B. Habicht, son Peter B. Habicht (age 20), daughter Cadence (Cady) B. Habicht (age 19), father (Ithaca), mother (New Mexico), sister Heidi Habicht Peterson (Rhode Island), and brother Christopher (Chris) Habicht (Alaska).
A celebration of his life will be scheduled by Amelia and Reverend Margaret Weis of the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca for a time when large gatherings can be conducted safely (post-COVID). The time and place will be posted on Oliver's CaringBridge site, https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/oliverh
