|
|
Pat Putnam
Lansing - Patricia Gail Putnam, 73, of Lansing passed away while surrounded by those she loved on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca. Born on August 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Olga "Ollie" (Geiger) Holden. Pat was employed as an aide at Lansing High School and went on to retire from the Lansing Residential Center, where she worked as a corrections officer and made an impact on many people with whom she worked. She proudly gave up some of her dreams to be a stay at home mother and raise four beautiful children.
In her free time, Pat enjoyed sewing and painting. She also had a love of animals, especially cats and dogs.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, G. Edward Putnam; children, Chris (Marlene) Loomis, Tiffany (William) Northrup, and Shannon (John) Cole; son-in-law, Steve VanEtten; sister, Barbara (Roger) Yonkin; and grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, McKinzie, Dalton, Jared, Ryan and Jason. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Putnam-VanEtten.
There will be no public services at this time. A celebration of Pat's life will be announced in the spring. For those who wish to honor Pat in a special way, please consider a memorial contribution to SPCA of Tompkins County at 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or online at http://www.spcaonline.com/gifts.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019