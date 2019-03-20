|
Patricia A. "Patti Ann" Dillon
- - Patricia A. "Patti Ann" Dillon, 73 died March 17, 2019 at her son's home in Farmington after a short illness.
Born October 18, 1945 in Tonawanda, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Sylvia Mann French.
Having grown up in the Groton area, she had been a 1963 graduate from Groton High School. She married her husband in 1963 and they had owned and operated the Red Barn Ceramics in Cortland for over 31 years, where she made many friends.
She serviced the community as Locke Town Supervisor, Councilman, Planning Board, Water Department and an active member of the Republican Party of Cayuga County.
She loved her many years of spending the winters in Florida where many family and friends came to visit. She had enjoyed quilting and was very involved with fund raising events for the L.O.C.K.E Group and Locke Fire Department.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Dillon of Cortland and her sons, Shawn (Christy) Dillon of Farmington and Charles (Sandra) Dillon of Watertown, NY as well as 9 grandchildren (Samantha, Matthew, Chandler, Colyn, Paige, Mia, Carter, Emma and Kertsyn) as well as one great granddaughter (Persephone).
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Locke Fire Dept.
Condolences may be made to Patti's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 20, 2019