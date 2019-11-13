|
Patricia (Pat) A. Hall
Patricia (Pat) Hall, 75, of Ithaca, NY, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cayuga Medical Center.
Pat was born in Trumansburg, NY on May 18, 1944, daughter of the late Charles and Marjorie Searles, and wife of the late Gerald Hall. After graduating from Trumansburg High School, Pat went on to receive a degree in Computer Science before working for over 10 years at NCR and finishing her career with Alumni Relations at Ithaca College. Pat was an avid reader, gardener, explorer, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Pat is survived by her two daughters Erin and Melissa, Erin's husband Martin, granddaughters Lily and Jackson, sisters, brother, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-niece, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be officiated by Rev. Kirianne Weaver Riehl on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Pat's daughters will receive friends and family from 10:00 AM till the time of service at First Presbyterian Church, 315 N Cayuga Street, Ithaca, NY to be followed by a short burial service at Frear Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Herson-Wagner Funeral Home, online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019