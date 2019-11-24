Services
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-2885
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
Patricia Ann Stupke

Patricia Ann Stupke Obituary
Patricia Ann Stupke

Cortland - Patricia Ann Stupke, 86, of Cortland, passed away on November 20, 2019 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Patricia was born on November 12, 1933 in Cortland, the daughter of the late John J. Moscrop and Lila Seamans Moscrop. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph William Stupke and her son, Joseph David Stupke and a sister, Linda Grant

Patricia worked as a waitress around Cortland. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her family. She left work and became heavily involved in church activities and bible studies. She was a real people person and had quite an influence on many, bringing others to the Lord. She attended the Memorial Baptist Church, Parkside Assembly of God, Homer Baptist and Grace Christian Fellowship.

She loved her family dearly. When the grandchildren came to see her she would just light up with delight. She always had candy or some kind of toy to give them. She prayed regularly for her family and others.

She is survived by her sons Mark Stephen Stupke of Dryden, Dale Forrest Stupke of Las Vegas, Jon James Stupke of Cortland; daughters Sherry Renee Whyte of Freeville, Patricia Lynn Lumley of Cortland; sister, Shirley Davis, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on December 1, 2019 at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc., from 11am to 1pm, with a service to follow at 1pm.

To offer online condolences, please visit

www.wright-beard.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
