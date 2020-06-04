Patricia Crane Nesti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Crane Nesti

Former Ithaca resident Patricia Crane Nesti, 86, died May 25, 2020 in Lenox, MA. Cause of death was cancer. She was born in Binghamton, NY on March 16, 1934, daughter of the late George and Doris Crane. Pat graduated from Ithaca High School in 1951 and from the State University of New York, Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1953. In 1954, she married Cornell student Anthony Nesti. While living in Lee, MA she became Vice President of Telephone Operations for Country Curtains, a national mail order business. She retired to Cape Cod with her husband. Pat and Tony were a great "go do it couple," and together enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, wind surfing, kayaking and hiking well into their 70s. Pat continued kayaking into her 80s. She loved her flower gardens, especially the many varieties of Dahlias she grew.

Pat is survived by her sons Jim (Floydette) of Pittsfield, MA, Bob (Liz) of Nashua, NH, and John of Ellington, CT, and grandchildren: Robert, Daniel, Matthew, Deanna, Debbie, and Sarah, and by her siblings: Louise (Wayne) Fowles of Montgomery, MA, Bill (Deirdre) Crane of Lake Wales, FL, John (Lucy) Crane of York, PA, Thomas (Susan) Crane of Cortland, NY, Betsy Crane (Robert Heasley) of Swarthmore, PA, and Peggi (John) Vormwald, of Tully, NY. She is predeceased by her brother George, daughter Debbie, and husband Tony. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Association would be appreciated, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
40 Maplewood Avenue
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-5988
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 4, 2020
We wanted you to know how much we care. Please know that we are here for you.
Devanny Condron Funeral Home
June 4, 2020
I worked at KImball Farms in activities and had the honor of knowing Pat. I loved her spirit and giving nature. I will cherish my memories of spending time with her. I give you my condolences and offer you peace in your hearts.I hope to be able to attend her memorial in the future....She was a special lady!
Mary Ellen Adams
June 3, 2020
Jim and family, We are so sorry for your loss. I know how painful it is to lose your parents no matter how old they are or how sick. My heart goes out to you. Donna and Mike Penna
Donna Penna
Friend
May 31, 2020
Jim and Nesti Family,
Please accept our condolences and prayers in your time of loss.
The Martin Family
Thomas Martin
May 30, 2020
Dr. Nesti - Very sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you.
Mary Lou & Joe Trzcinka and Rosemary Prendergase
Mary Lou Trzcinka
Friend
May 30, 2020
Dr Nesti and Family I am sending prayers and my condolences to you all
Donna Vranas
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved