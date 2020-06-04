Patricia Crane Nesti
Former Ithaca resident Patricia Crane Nesti, 86, died May 25, 2020 in Lenox, MA. Cause of death was cancer. She was born in Binghamton, NY on March 16, 1934, daughter of the late George and Doris Crane. Pat graduated from Ithaca High School in 1951 and from the State University of New York, Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1953. In 1954, she married Cornell student Anthony Nesti. While living in Lee, MA she became Vice President of Telephone Operations for Country Curtains, a national mail order business. She retired to Cape Cod with her husband. Pat and Tony were a great "go do it couple," and together enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, wind surfing, kayaking and hiking well into their 70s. Pat continued kayaking into her 80s. She loved her flower gardens, especially the many varieties of Dahlias she grew.
Pat is survived by her sons Jim (Floydette) of Pittsfield, MA, Bob (Liz) of Nashua, NH, and John of Ellington, CT, and grandchildren: Robert, Daniel, Matthew, Deanna, Debbie, and Sarah, and by her siblings: Louise (Wayne) Fowles of Montgomery, MA, Bill (Deirdre) Crane of Lake Wales, FL, John (Lucy) Crane of York, PA, Thomas (Susan) Crane of Cortland, NY, Betsy Crane (Robert Heasley) of Swarthmore, PA, and Peggi (John) Vormwald, of Tully, NY. She is predeceased by her brother George, daughter Debbie, and husband Tony. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Association would be appreciated, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Former Ithaca resident Patricia Crane Nesti, 86, died May 25, 2020 in Lenox, MA. Cause of death was cancer. She was born in Binghamton, NY on March 16, 1934, daughter of the late George and Doris Crane. Pat graduated from Ithaca High School in 1951 and from the State University of New York, Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1953. In 1954, she married Cornell student Anthony Nesti. While living in Lee, MA she became Vice President of Telephone Operations for Country Curtains, a national mail order business. She retired to Cape Cod with her husband. Pat and Tony were a great "go do it couple," and together enjoyed skiing, waterskiing, wind surfing, kayaking and hiking well into their 70s. Pat continued kayaking into her 80s. She loved her flower gardens, especially the many varieties of Dahlias she grew.
Pat is survived by her sons Jim (Floydette) of Pittsfield, MA, Bob (Liz) of Nashua, NH, and John of Ellington, CT, and grandchildren: Robert, Daniel, Matthew, Deanna, Debbie, and Sarah, and by her siblings: Louise (Wayne) Fowles of Montgomery, MA, Bill (Deirdre) Crane of Lake Wales, FL, John (Lucy) Crane of York, PA, Thomas (Susan) Crane of Cortland, NY, Betsy Crane (Robert Heasley) of Swarthmore, PA, and Peggi (John) Vormwald, of Tully, NY. She is predeceased by her brother George, daughter Debbie, and husband Tony. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Alzheimer's Association or the Leukemia Association would be appreciated, in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.