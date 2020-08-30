1/1
Patricia Grace Court
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Grace Court

Patricia Grace Court died on February 29, 2020, of congestive heart failure, a complication of diabetes. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Phyllis Court. She is survived by her partner of 37 years, Margaret Hohenstein and her family; her brother, William Court (Martha), his son John (Jennifer and their daughters Kennedy and Kassidy) and his daughter Karen Court); her sister Sheryl Court-Hughes (Christina) and many family members and friends.

Pat was born and grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in French and a master's degree in Library Science. She began her career at the Brazil (IN) Public Library and moved to the University of Wisconsin--Platteville. After receiving her law degree from Hamline University Law School, she became head of public services at the University of Missouri—Kansas City Law Library. She then became a reference librarian at Cornell University Law School Library rising to Associate Director before her retirement.

Pat loved to cook and bake and collected hundreds of recipes. She made many impressive dinners for friends and family. But her real passion was travel. We drove or flew all over the US spending many weeks near the ocean or lakes, often with her sister/friend, Rose Prasad. She and Rose traveled to Great Britain twice, on a Danube River cruise and a Mediterranean cruise to Italy and Greece. And she traveled to China twice with law library groups.

Through her work and community service projects, Pat made many friends. She was active in the First Unitarian Church and worked on their Care Team for many years. She worked on American Red Cross blood drives, at Loaves and Fishes and Friends of the TCPL Book Sale as long as her health allowed.

When current conditions allow, her ashes will be scattered in Hazel's Back Yard, a garden in Cayuga Heights owned by the First Unitarian Church. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date and will be announced in the Ithaca Journal and by the First Unitarian Church. She will be greatly missed.

For those wishing to honor Pat, donations can be made to the First Unitarian Church of Ithaca, the American Red Cross, Loaves and Fishes, the SPCA of Tompkins County or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved