Patricia Grace Court
Patricia Grace Court died on February 29, 2020, of congestive heart failure, a complication of diabetes. She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Phyllis Court. She is survived by her partner of 37 years, Margaret Hohenstein and her family; her brother, William Court (Martha), his son John (Jennifer and their daughters Kennedy and Kassidy) and his daughter Karen Court); her sister Sheryl Court-Hughes (Christina) and many family members and friends.
Pat was born and grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in French and a master's degree in Library Science. She began her career at the Brazil (IN) Public Library and moved to the University of Wisconsin--Platteville. After receiving her law degree from Hamline University Law School, she became head of public services at the University of Missouri—Kansas City Law Library. She then became a reference librarian at Cornell University Law School Library rising to Associate Director before her retirement.
Pat loved to cook and bake and collected hundreds of recipes. She made many impressive dinners for friends and family. But her real passion was travel. We drove or flew all over the US spending many weeks near the ocean or lakes, often with her sister/friend, Rose Prasad. She and Rose traveled to Great Britain twice, on a Danube River cruise and a Mediterranean cruise to Italy and Greece. And she traveled to China twice with law library groups.
Through her work and community service projects, Pat made many friends. She was active in the First Unitarian Church and worked on their Care Team for many years. She worked on American Red Cross blood drives, at Loaves and Fishes and Friends of the TCPL Book Sale as long as her health allowed.
When current conditions allow, her ashes will be scattered in Hazel's Back Yard, a garden in Cayuga Heights owned by the First Unitarian Church. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date and will be announced in the Ithaca Journal and by the First Unitarian Church. She will be greatly missed.
For those wishing to honor Pat, donations can be made to the First Unitarian Church of Ithaca, the American Red Cross, Loaves and Fishes, the SPCA of Tompkins County or a charity of your choice
.