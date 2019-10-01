Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Patricia J. Armstrong


1954 - 2019
Patricia J. Armstrong Obituary
Patricia Armstrong

Newfield - Born as Patricia Jean James, known as Patty, was the second daughter born on August 10, 1954 to Genevieve (VanOstrand) and Howard James. Patty died on September 27, 2019 at home with loved ones by her side, after a seven year battle with kidney cancer.

A long-time resident of Newfield, Patty is survived by her husband Gary Armstrong, her daughters, Lisa (Wiley) Gardner and her husband Michael Gardner, Sara Armstrong and Mike Capagrossi. Her two grandsons, Cayden Gardner and Tyler Gardner, all of Newfield. Two sisters, Joyce (James) Amici and her husband Thomas Amici, Cindy (James) Vicedomini and her husband Robert Besemer, of Ithaca One brother, Howard (Smitty) James and Valerie Dougherty of Newfield. One brother-in-law, Mark Armstrong and his wife Jackie Armstrong of Lansing. And her mother-in-law Theresa Armstrong of Ithaca. And several nieces and nephews. Patty is also survived by her dearly loved fur-babies Bailey and Olivia.

Patty was predeceased by her father Howard (aka Pat) James in 1972 and her mother Genevieve (VanOstrand) Toivonen in 2002; and her father-in-law Roger Armstrong in 1998.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and a service will follow at 6:00 pm at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 West Green St., Ithaca New York.

In lieu of flowers you can remember Patty with donations to Tompkins County SPCA, 1640 Hanshaw Rd., Ithaca, New York 14850 OR Hospicare at 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, New York.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
