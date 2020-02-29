|
Patricia Joleen Moore Kimmerly
Patricia (PJ) Moore Kimmerly passed away February 26, 2020 at the age of 78 with her daughter by her side at Sherwood Park Manor. It was a valiant yet graceful battle with Alzheimer's Disease that began in 2008. PJ was born in Rockwell City, Iowa to Roger and Shirlee Willis Moore. Throughout her life she lived in various places, including Newfield, Ithaca, Annapolis, and spent winters in Cape Coral, FL and summers on the St. Lawrence River after retirement. PJ was a generous, loving and beautiful soul.
PJ is survived by her spouse Robert Kimmerly, her daughter Tiffany Partlow (Eric) Riihinen of Syracuse, NY, daughter-in-law Brenda Partlow of Rochester, MN; precious grandchildren Jenna & Lauren, Jack & Ella who knew her as "Meme", nephew Jason Moore of CA, and many cousins and friends. She is also survived by Debi Cox who was always a bright light in PJ's life. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Moore in 2007 and her beloved son Howard "Char" Webster Partlow IV in 2012.
PJ graduated with her BA from Parsons College in Iowa and a MS in Adult Education and Rehabilitation from Syracuse University. Her career began in Kenosha, WI as a middle school English teacher then on to Director of Education for Planned Parenthood of Mohawk Valley and also Cortland Hospital. PJ was instrumental in opening a rehab. center for individuals with TBI in Silver Springs, MD and before retirement was employed by Cornell University at the ILR School. In 2013, PJ co-authored the book A Look Inside Alzheimer's; I Know Who I Am Today, But What About Tomorrow? It was her opportunity to "share her story with the world" while in the throes of the disease. She also traveled with her daughter to speaking engagements throughout Central New York to again share her story of living with Alzheimer's and attempted to remove the stigma of the cruel disease.
PJ was an avid reader who also thoroughly enjoyed reading to others; especially her grandchildren. She had a keen eye for decorating, was a classy dresser, lover of sunshine, calm waters, chocolate and cheese. PJ loved horses and cats, enjoyed gardening and living off the land organically before "green" was a thing. She could walk into a room and change the energy with her smile. She was very proud of her Midwest roots and her Irish heritage.
Thank you to the staff at SPM in Brockville, Ontario for the wonderful care for the last several years, specifically Charlotte and Justine for the weekly FaceTime that allowed her Syracuse family to connect and communicate in between visits. Also, a thank you to the for their support during PJ's journey, as well as friends Anne and Marian.
Per PJ's request there are no services.There is one thing Alzheimer's cannot take away, and that is love. Love is not a memory - it's a feeling that resides in your heart and in your soul.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020