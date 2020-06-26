Patricia "Pat" Ostrander
Patricia "Pat" Ostrander, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020, at Guthrie Cortland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cortland, NY. She was born on November 29, 1928 in West Palm Beach, FL, to Matilda (FitzGibbons) and Wesley F. Hawes. She grew up in Eaton & Morrisville, NY later studying Advertising Design at Syracuse University and Art Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champagne, IL. Married in 1951, she raised her family in Elmira and Ithaca, NY. While living in Ithaca, she managed the Ithaca Swimming Club and the Cornell University Indoor Tennis Facility. After her divorce in 1984, Pat moved to Hamilton, NY where she worked as the office manager for the Village Artist's & Craftsmen and a volunteer graphic designer for the Community Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary.
Pat was a gifted artist with a designer's eye and sense of style. She took great pride in the design of the various homes she lived in. Her family and friends always looked forward to her annual handcrafted holiday cards with their often witty, original artwork. In addition to art, she loved music, sports and animals. She sang with the Ithaca Community Chorus for many years and was a longtime fan and supporter of the Cornell University hockey and Syracuse University football and basketball teams. During her retirement she focused on the restoration of her grandparent's historic, 1850's era, farmhouse on Landon Rd. in Eaton, NY. Raised during the Depression and World War II, Pat's sense of pragmatism and resilience were qualities she carried with her throughout her life, as well as her often, sarcastic wit. In Eaton, she prized living independently primarily in the company of her cats, Jessye and later Ezra (Cornell.) She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Robin Ostrander, her granddaughter Sophie Ostrander, all of Westwood, MA and her son Timothy Ostrander of Freeville, NY. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law James and Gwen Hawes as well as her niece and nephews, Jean, James and Thomas Hawes, all residents of Maryland.
Burial services will be private for the immediate family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eaton Village Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 185, Eaton, NY 13334 or to the Morrisville Rural Cemetery, P.O. Box 32, Morrisville, Ny 13408.
Burial services will be private for the immediate family. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eaton Village Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 185, Eaton, NY 13334 or to the Morrisville Rural Cemetery, P.O. Box 32, Morrisville, Ny 13408.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.