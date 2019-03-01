|
Patricia (Ciaschi) Reece
Canandaigua - Patricia (Ciaschi) Reece, age 83, passed away peacefully at home, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, with her family by her side. She is survived by three children, Walter Reece, Justine Reece and Heather Reece-Tillack; seven grandchildren, Caitlin (Kyle), Patricia (Thomas), Ian, William (Stephanie), Seth, Abigal (Joshua) and Zacharia (Elyse); five great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Ciaschi; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, William Reece in 1986; and two brothers, Joseph and Martin Ciaschi.
Pat was born in Ithaca and was the daughter of Giulio and Lena (Rocco) Ciaschi. She was a graduate of The Immaculate Conception School, class of 1949 and Ithaca High School, class of 1953. Pat earned a bachelor's of science degree in education from SUNY Oswego, class of 1957, where she was editor of the yearbook, served on the judicial and student councils and was president of Alpha Delta Eta sorority. Pat earned a master's degree in English education from SUNY Geneseo, in 1970. She taught English at Canandaigua Academy for 33 years, retiring in 1990.
Friends may call Sunday, from 4-7 pm, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Her funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, at 11 am, at St. Bridget's Church, 15 Church St., Bloomfield. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 510, Canandaigua, NY 14424, St. Benedict Parish for St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 1, 2019