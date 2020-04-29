|
Patricia S. Mahoney
Trumansburg - Patricia S. Mahoney of Trumansburg passed away at Hospicare on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Pat was born in Burdett on March 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Earl and Lillian (Carrigan) Dean. She worked for many years at Cayuga Medical Center in housekeeping. She was a member of the Mecklenburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary serving as Vice President, member of Juniper Manor Resident's Board serving as Vice President, member of Trumansburg Seniors, and volunteer at the Gemm Shop. Pat enjoyed reading, bowling, crossword puzzles, and gathering with the Golden Girls at Juniper Manor to play cards weekly. Pat is survived by her three children, Richard (Debbie) Mahoney, Lois Mahoney, and Lorrie Mahoney; three grandchildren Chad (Jacklyn) Mahoney, Shannon (Kenny) Mahoney, and Patrick (Christina) Mahoney; five great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Paullenna, Alaina, Cameron, and Cole; and siblings, Joel Dean, Beverly Davis, Dorothy Royce, and Lois Drake. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1992; infant daughter Marlene in 1956; son William Patrick Mahoney in 1995; brothers, Ralph Dean, John Dean, Don Dean, and Lloyd Dean; sisters, Eloise Velie, Betty Lake, and Phyllis Tuttle; and special friend Harold MacDougall. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Pat's memory to kindly consider donating to Mecklenburg Fire Department, PO Box 108, Mecklenburg, NY 14863 or Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 29, 2020