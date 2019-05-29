Services
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Church on the Rock
624 Hudson St
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca - Patricia J. (Fuller) VanGorder, 78, of Beechtree Nursing Home in Ithaca, NY passed away suddenly from health complications on Sunday May 26, 2019 at the Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital.

Patricia was born September 22, 1942 to Dorothy and Carl Fuller. She graduated from Ithaca High School and was a home health aide for seniors. She thoroughly enjoyed BINGO and country music, as well as her extensive collection of Elvis memorabilia. Patricia was happy to be among her brother, sisters, children, and grandchildren. Beechtree Nursing Home held a special place in her heart where she enjoyed her time as a volunteer and resident.

She was predeceased by her husband James VanGorder, her siblings: Mary Marley, Tom Fuller, and Sandy Fuller, her late husband's sister Helen Goins and her companion Edward Hamilton.

Patricia is survived by her sister Monica Emery (Elmira, NY) and her children: Dottie Denmark Wright (Trumansburg, NY), Jim Denmark (Trumansburg, NY), Leah (Mark) Lewis (Sarasota, FL), Kenneth (Jackie) Carmer (Sarasota, FL), Edward (Leaf) Carmer (Cincinnatus, NY), and Wendy (Larry) VanGorder (Sarasota, FL).

Services will be held at Church on the Rock (624 Hudson St) in Ithaca, NY on Friday May 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses. To leave a special message for the family, please email [email protected]
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 29, 2019
More Information
