Patrick A. Richar
Mecklenburg - Patrick A. Richar, age 50, passed away at his home from a long battle with kidney disease on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Patrick was born in Ithaca on February 1, 1969, the son of Alfred and Mary Ann (Thompson) Richar. He was a graduate of Trumansburg High School and later earned his bachelor's degree from Sienna College. Patrick received a kidney transplant in 2012. He named his new kidney Hope. Patrick ran his own business in information technology, called High Response Solutions, out of Mecklenburg, NY. He was an active member of The Sons of the American Legion post 770 and contributed to writing their monthly newsletter. A recent milestone of Patrick's was reuniting with his biological family, the Giordanos. Patrick was a very sweet, loyal, kind, and lovable man. He touched everyone he met with his kind words and uplifting spirit. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Richar, of Mecklenburg; his brother, James (Justine) Richar, of Trumansburg; his nephews and niece, Wyatt, Jessie, and Julianna; his life partner, Cathleen Preston, and her children, of Reno, NV; his "other brothers," Scott Goldsmith, Mikel Bennett, Benson Wright, and John Goldsmith, all of Trumansburg; as well as his beloved cat, Lila. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Alfred E. Richar, on December 23, 2011. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at the Trumansburg American Legion Post 770 on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 1 to 5pm. Please feel free bring a dish to pass. Kindly consider donations in Patrick's memory to: SPCA of Tompkins County 1640 Hanshaw Road Ithaca, NY 14850; Or, Ulysses Philomathic Library 74 East Main Street Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 10, 2019