Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Patrick Parks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ithaca Recovery Center
518 Seneca Street
Ithaca, NY
View Map
- - Patrick Daryl Parks, born September 7, 1949, passed away at home after an extended illness on April 7, 2019. All are welcome to share memories of Patrick during calling hours at Bangs Funeral Home on Friday, April 12 from 4 - 6 PM. A memorial celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Ithaca Recovery Center, 518 Seneca Street, Ithaca, New York on Sunday, April 14 at 2 PM. Further information available at www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
