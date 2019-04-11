|
Patrick Daryl Parks
- - Patrick Daryl Parks, born September 7, 1949, passed away at home after an extended illness on April 7, 2019. All are welcome to share memories of Patrick during calling hours at Bangs Funeral Home on Friday, April 12 from 4 - 6 PM. A memorial celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Ithaca Recovery Center, 518 Seneca Street, Ithaca, New York on Sunday, April 14 at 2 PM. Further information available at www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 11, 2019