Patti Jean Papapietro
Ithaca - Patti Jean Papapietro of Ithaca, NY, died July 17, 2019. She was born January 12, 1957, in Bristol, CT, to Jean and James Papapietro. A graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, she earned a B.A. in psychology at the University of Connecticut, Storrs. In 1987, she earned a master's in community counseling from St. Bonaventure University.
Patti found her true home when she moved to Ithaca in 1988 to work as a student development counselor at Cornell. In that role—one she held for three decades—Patti apprehended the aspirations and anxieties of countless students, helping each discover their own path. She was passionate about Ithaca, rights for women, and mindful community. Authenticity was her measure of goodness.
Patti is survived by dear, dear friends in Ithaca; brothers, James (of New Hampshire) and Gerald (of Tennessee) and their spouses; and many admiring nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin siblings David and Dorothy.
Burial will be at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield, NY, on July 24, at 11am.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 19, 2019