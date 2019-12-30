|
Paul Benton Fisher-York
Ithaca - Paul Benton Fisher-York died from a previously undiagnosed cardiac condition on December 25, 2019 while at home with his family.
Paul was born in Ithaca in 2000. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 2018 and was enrolled in Cornell University studying Computer Science at the time of his death.
Paul is survived by his parents, sister, and grandmother, Tom, Betta, and Minsun Fisher-York and Elizabeth Fisher, of Ithaca, by aunts and uncles Stephen and Linley York, Amy and Rich Wakefield, Lynne Torrey, Susan and Tony Pietricola, and Anne and Gary Vollen, and by many cousins and many friends from all stages of his life.
Paul enjoyed building robots as part of the Code Red Robotics team and the Underwater Autonomous Vehicle team. He loved programming and had a way with anything electronic. Paul was kind and loving to his family and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019