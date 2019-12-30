Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Paul Fisher-York
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fisher-York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Benton Fisher-York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Benton Fisher-York Obituary
Paul Benton Fisher-York

Ithaca - Paul Benton Fisher-York died from a previously undiagnosed cardiac condition on December 25, 2019 while at home with his family.

Paul was born in Ithaca in 2000. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 2018 and was enrolled in Cornell University studying Computer Science at the time of his death.

Paul is survived by his parents, sister, and grandmother, Tom, Betta, and Minsun Fisher-York and Elizabeth Fisher, of Ithaca, by aunts and uncles Stephen and Linley York, Amy and Rich Wakefield, Lynne Torrey, Susan and Tony Pietricola, and Anne and Gary Vollen, and by many cousins and many friends from all stages of his life.

Paul enjoyed building robots as part of the Code Red Robotics team and the Underwater Autonomous Vehicle team. He loved programming and had a way with anything electronic. Paul was kind and loving to his family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -