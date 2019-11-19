|
Paul Ditmars
Paul Ditmars, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Paul is survived by his wife Helen of over 50 years; and children: John Ditmars (Terri), Ed Ladd (Julie), Shirley Ladd (Chuck), Jerry Ladd (Sharon) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his siblings: Sally Cooper, Shirley Akey (Wayne), Peter Ditmars (Lois), MaryEllen (Bart) Colendini, Sharon Kaiser, and sister-in-law Patsy Ditmars, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was predeceased in death by his parents, Charles and Martha Ditmars, and brothers James, and Charles "Buster" Ditmars.
After Paul retired from Morse Chain, he took great joy in farming the land on the Ditmars family farm and restoring the home and barns on the homestead.
Paul was a man of many talents and interests. He loved riding motorcycles, anything related to aviation, (he was a paratrooper in the 81st Airborne 1954-1958. He was interested in everything mechanical, and music of all kinds. He was an excellent classical guitarist and frequently took his guitar to gatherings to play for friends and family. He was a man of strong Christian faith, and was a devoted member of his church.
Most of all, Paul loved people, especially his family and many friends. Paul's infectious smile and twinkle in his eye, and his willingness to help everyone, made him loved by all who met him.
He will be sorely missed by so many. His death leaves a huge void in his family and the community, but his spirit will live on in all who knew and loved him. Services in Paul's memory will be held Saturday, November 23, 11 am at the First Baptist Church, in Trumansburg. There will be a reception to follow.
Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
