Paul E. Smith
Ithaca - Paul E. Smith of Ithaca passed away at Hospicare surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Paul was born in Hancock, MI on March 12, 1936, a son of the late Russell and Marion (Pearce) Smith.
Paul proudly served our country as a radio operator in the U.S Navy, assigned to the destroyer USS Ault. He earned a Bachelors degree in Communications at Michigan State University. After several career stops, he earned his Masters degree in Communications and Television Production from Syracuse University. Paul was an instructor and educator in television production for nearly 30 years at Ithaca College and served as faculty advisor to the student-run station WICB-TV.
Paul was an ardent bibliophile and volunteered at the Friends of the Library Book Sale. He enjoyed photography, feeding the birds and squirrels, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by his wife, two sons, and his brother.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to express special thanks to the Hospicare team for their compassion over the past weeks. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospicare, 172 East King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850 or visit hospicare.org
