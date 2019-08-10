|
Paul E. Tremblay
Ithaca - Paul E. Tremblay passed away at Beechtree Nursing Home on Saturday August 3, 2019 after declining health. Paul was born in Ithaca, NY on March 16, 1936 to Arthur N. Tremblay and Gretchen Yattaw Tremblay. Paul graduated from Ithaca High School in 1955. He was employed by the Boeing Company as a engineer in Washington State retiring in 1995. On June 12, 1960 Paul married the love of his life Ruth White.
Paul enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing. He always looked forward to his yearly fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. He was a member of the Newfield Lions Club, Ithaca Elks Club and the Seniors Bowling League.
Paul was predeceased by father Arthur N. Tremblay; mother Gretchen Yattaw Tremblay, by is wife Ruth White Tremblay who passed away on June 18, 2000, sisters Elizabeth (Betty) Mazza, Helen Rankin; and brother Arthur Tremblay.
Paul is survived by close companion Elsie White Burns, stepdaughter Susan Murphy, stepdaughter-law Judy Murphy; sister Frances Snyder, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
Burial will be in Trumbulls Corners Cemetery, 700 Block of Millard Hill Road at 10:30 AM Wednesday August 14, 2019. Followed by a Memorial Service to honor Paul's Life at 11:00 AM at the Trumbulls Corners Community Church, 628 Trumbulls Corners Road, Newfield, NY. A reception will be held at the church hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks those that would like to make a donation in Paul's memory to kindly consider donating to the Tompkins County SPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 10, 2019