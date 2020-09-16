Dr. Paul H. Steen



Ithaca - Dr. Paul H. Steen, of Ithaca NY, died of a heart attack on Friday, September 4, 2020. Paul, a son of Frederick H. and Marion R. Steen was born on June 22, 1952. He grew up in Meadville, PA. Paul graduated from Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, OH and subsequently spent a gap year at Eastbourne College in England. At Brown University, Paul received an ScB in Engineering and an AB in English Literature; he completed a fifth year of undergraduate studies at Bristol University in England. Paul earned his PhD in Fluid Dynamics at Johns Hopkins University and was a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University. In 1982, he joined Cornell's School of Chemical Engineering, and in 2008 he became the Maxwell M. Upson Professor of Engineering, an endowed professorship which he held until his death. For thirty-eight years, Paul was a valued teacher and advisor across departments and graduate fields in the College of Engineering at Cornell. He was internationally recognized as a scholar in fluid mechanics and engaged broadly and generously in the international research community. Paul had a special skill for identifying basic scientific questions within important engineering contexts. He had a keen sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Paul was a runner, hiker, and avid bicyclist who enjoyed traveling and experiencing other cultures. He was a remarkable man who is survived by his wife, Kyra D. Stephanoff; daughters Ana and Frances; sister, Martha Steen Whitney; and brothers, Robert, John and Rodger. We thank you, Paul, for sharing your life with us! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in memory of Paul's life be made to the United Way of Tompkins County, 313 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 or to Brown University Gift Cashier, Box 1877 Providence, RI 02912.









