Paul J. McGraw
Ithaca - Paul J. McGraw, age 94, passed away at home on January 14, 2019. An Ithaca native and 1942 graduate of Ithaca High School, he was the son of the late Herbert and Alice McGraw. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha R. McGraw and siblings, Donald (Beverly) McGraw and Marilyn Baldwin; he was predeceased by siblings and their spouses, Doris and Robert Curtis, John and Matilda McGraw and brother-in-law, Lee Baldwin.
He is also survived by four children and their spouses, James (Denise), Cheryl, David, Margaret (Mark Fimian); two grand daughters, Megan and Melaney McGraw; step grandson, Derek (Claudia) Fimian and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Paul was a World War II veteran; the general manager of the Ithaca Country Club and in his retirement was a volunteer Gadabout driver for 20 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer and skier. At the time of his death he was the oldest living member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ithaca. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Frear Memorial Park with arrangements by the Herson Wagner Funeral Home. A gathering will be held at the family home following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Gadabout, 737 Willow Ave. Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 6, 2019