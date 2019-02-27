|
Paul O. Miller, Jr
Trumansburg - Paul O. Miller, Jr., 78, of Trumansburg passed peacefully on February 19, 2019 at home. Born on September 5, 1940 in Bryn Maer, PA. He retired from the post office after 30 years of service. For many years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He was predeceased by his father: Paul O. Miller, Sr. ; his mother: Sarah (Sally) Dale. Father-in-law Arthur Lord, mother-in-law Virginia Lord; brother-in-laws: Arthur Lord and Wayne Waxman; sister-in-laws: Judy Lord and Janet Lord. He is survived by his wife: Lorena H. Lord Miller; daughter: Michele Miller Dunning (William); son: Stephen C. Miller (Terrie). Brothers: James Miller, Ronald Miller (Jacqueline), sister's: Fayetta Waxman and Mary Ann Brower, and brother-in-law Arnold Lord. Two grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be private. Herson Wagner Funeral Home, 110 S. Geneva St., Ithaca, NY has care of arrangements. Donations may be sent to: Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 27, 2019