1/1
Paul Taber
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAUL TABER

Trumansburg - Age 52, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away October 26, 2020 after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends at the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company, 4495 Co. Rte.6, Mecklenburg, NY on Wednesday (Nov. 4) from 3pm-5pm; followed by a funeral service celebrating his life at 5pm.

Paul was predeceased by his daughter Rachel Bower Taber in 2007. He is survived by his parents, C. Lynn and Jean Taber; brother Carl (Joan) Taber; and sister Nancy Taber; dear friend Ellen Tremante; brother-in-law Jeffrey Richards; aunt and uncle, Olivia and Norman Culver; nieces and nephews, Sean (Molly) Taber, Stephen (Katherine) Taber, Lacey Richards (Chris Pearson), Lily Richards, and C. Luke Richards; and special friends, James and Martha Gunning, and Brian (Amanda) Gunning.

Paul's life was spent outdoors and at the Taber Hill Farm. He graduated from Trumansburg Central School in 1986 and was a dedicated volunteer at the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company. He was especially known by family and friends to have a special way to tell stories. He will be missed by everyone!

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Mecklenburg Vol. Fire Co.., PO Box 108, Mecklenburg, NY 14863. You may express condolences to the family or share a memory of Paul online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Funeral arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Company
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved