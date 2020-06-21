Paul "Ed" Tubbs
Candor, New York - Paul "Ed" Tubbs, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home. Mr. Tubbs was born in Ithaca, New York to the late, Paul L. and V. Mildred Tubbs. He is survived by his life-long partner, Kay Stash; son and daughter-in-law, Paul, Jr. and Jill Tubbs; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Edward Porter; two grandsons, Ryan (Jessica) Tubbs, Jake (Haley) Tubbs; granddaughter, Shana Tubbs; five great-grandchildren; Kay's family, Kim (Paul) Olmsted, Deanna Houck, Jeff (Steph) Houck, Daniel (Jan) Houck; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; Ed's special friend, Jim Bush; mother-of-his-children, Jean M. Tubbs. Ed graduated from Ithaca High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ed owned and operated Tubbs Construction and built many homes in the Ithaca area. Private graveside services will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Ed's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Candor, New York - Paul "Ed" Tubbs, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at home. Mr. Tubbs was born in Ithaca, New York to the late, Paul L. and V. Mildred Tubbs. He is survived by his life-long partner, Kay Stash; son and daughter-in-law, Paul, Jr. and Jill Tubbs; daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Edward Porter; two grandsons, Ryan (Jessica) Tubbs, Jake (Haley) Tubbs; granddaughter, Shana Tubbs; five great-grandchildren; Kay's family, Kim (Paul) Olmsted, Deanna Houck, Jeff (Steph) Houck, Daniel (Jan) Houck; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; Ed's special friend, Jim Bush; mother-of-his-children, Jean M. Tubbs. Ed graduated from Ithaca High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ed owned and operated Tubbs Construction and built many homes in the Ithaca area. Private graveside services will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Ed's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.