Paul W. Predmore
Lodi - Paul W. Predmore, age 82, passed away at home accompanied by his children on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Born at home in Trumansburg, NY, on January 6, 1938, Paul was the only son of the late William and Mildred (Harrington) Predmore. He continued to live in Trumansburg and attended high school until he honorably served in the Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division for four years and taught weaponry to cadets at West Point. He began his 40 year career as a machinist for Morse Chain in 1960, eventually working for Borg-Warner until retiring from Emerson Power Transmission in 2000, keeping the same job as the company changed hands.
Upon retirement, Paul moved to the Lodi/Hector area to be closer to his grandsons, who spent their afterschool hours with him. He enjoyed athletics, solving brain teasers and crossword puzzles and was an active member in both the American Legion in Ovid, and the Moose Lodge in Montour Falls.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul D. Predmore, Christopher C. Predmore, Eleanor (Predmore) Liebson, Colleen C. Predmore, and Kandy (Predmore) Avery; his sister, Eleanor E. Ellsworth; brother-in-law, Jack Ellsworth; sister-in-law, Amy Van Ness Smith; grandchildren, Douglas Predmore, Kayla Predmore, Autumn Avery, Tyler Avery, Avram Liebson, Elijah Liebson, Julian Cates, Roman Predmore, and Reina Predmore; great-grandsons, Payton, Dawson, and Garrett; and his nieces and nephews, Jack Ellsworth III, Debra Ellsworth, Scott Smith, Shannon (Smith) Albrecht, Jeremy Smith, Shelby Smith, Stacey Smith, and Adam Smith. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife Camille Chantra Predmore, and brothers, Richard F. and David A. Smith.
In accordance with Paul's wishes, he was buried privately by his family shortly after his death. A ceremony will be held at his grave, which is at the family farm, 9803 Lodi Center Road, at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 11th, a celebration of Paul's life will then follow at his sister's home, 6141 Wardner Corner's Road in Valois at 2:00pm on the same day. Kindly consider a donation in Paul's memory to either the Manning Lilla American Legion, Post #463, PO Box 401, Ovid, NY 14521, or the Loyal Order of Moose, 2096 State Route 14, Montour Falls, New York 14865.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.