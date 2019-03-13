Services
Hurlbut Funeral Home
8306 Main St.
Interlaken, NY 14847
607-532-4211
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Interlaken Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wyckoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Wyckoff


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul W. Wyckoff Obituary
Paul W. Wyckoff

Interlaken - Paul W. Wyckoff 90 of Interlaken died Monday March 11, 2019 at his home. Mr. Wyckoff was born on April 9, 1928 a son of the late Earl and Helen Eveland Wyckoff. He graduated from Dryden Central School and Northrup Aeronautics Institute in California. He served in the Navy during WWII. He retired from Emerson Transmission (Morse Chain) after 57 years. Mr. Wyckoff was a member of the Interlaken Reformed Church and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Marjorie Wyckoff, two sons Richard and James (Beverly) Wyckoff, 4 grandchildren Todd (Kim), Craig (Pam), Jamie (Javier), and Shaun (Kerrena) Wyckoff, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, 2 step great grandchildren, 1 nephew and 1 niece. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Susan McFall Wyckoff and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Phyllis Wyckoff. There are no calling hours and funeral services will be held on Saturday March 16 at the Interlaken Reformed Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Leonard officiating. Burial will be in the Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Interlaken Reformed Church PO Box 335 Interlaken, NY 14847 or to the Interlaken Volunteer Fire Dept PO Box 274 Interlaken, NY 14847. The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care given. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now