|
|
Paul W. Wyckoff
Interlaken - Paul W. Wyckoff 90 of Interlaken died Monday March 11, 2019 at his home. Mr. Wyckoff was born on April 9, 1928 a son of the late Earl and Helen Eveland Wyckoff. He graduated from Dryden Central School and Northrup Aeronautics Institute in California. He served in the Navy during WWII. He retired from Emerson Transmission (Morse Chain) after 57 years. Mr. Wyckoff was a member of the Interlaken Reformed Church and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He is survived by his wife of 72 years Marjorie Wyckoff, two sons Richard and James (Beverly) Wyckoff, 4 grandchildren Todd (Kim), Craig (Pam), Jamie (Javier), and Shaun (Kerrena) Wyckoff, 9 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, 2 step great grandchildren, 1 nephew and 1 niece. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law Susan McFall Wyckoff and his brother and sister-in-law Richard and Phyllis Wyckoff. There are no calling hours and funeral services will be held on Saturday March 16 at the Interlaken Reformed Church at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Leonard officiating. Burial will be in the Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Interlaken Reformed Church PO Box 335 Interlaken, NY 14847 or to the Interlaken Volunteer Fire Dept PO Box 274 Interlaken, NY 14847. The family would like to thank Hospice for all the care given. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 13, 2019