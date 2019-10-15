|
|
Paxston K. (Gus) Morgan
Paxston K. (Gus) Morgan, 22, of Groton, passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2019.
Gus was born July 2, 1997 in Cortland, the son of Keith Morgan and Trisha Riemer Morgan, who survive him.
Paxston had worked locally in construction and as a farm laborer, and was an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Averi; his girlfriend, Jennifer Rabbit; a brother, Keigan Morgan (Kayla); three nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1:00 pm at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton.
For those who may wish to make a contribution to Averi Morgan's education, a check may be sent in Averi's name to the First National Bank of Groton (attn: Jody Bancroft), 161 Main St., Groton, NY 13073.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019