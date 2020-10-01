Pearl Voorheis, Parlett, Perry
Ithaca - Pearl Voorheis, Parlett, Perry, 92, of Ithaca, NY, went home to be with the Lord on 9/28/2020. She was born July 21, 1928, to William and Theresa Voorhies. She is pre-deceased by two husbands, Robert Parlett and Ralph Perry and grandson Robert Christopher Parlett. She is survived by her four sons: Robert F. Parlett Jr, Richard L. Parlett, Rodney N. Parlett (Pamela), and Lawrence R. Parlett (Cindy). Also surviving are grandchildren: Jolie (Matt) Wells, Robert Aaron (Tracy) Parlett, Aaron John Bentley(Allison), Christopher B H (Jessica) Parlett, Tina (Tim)Parlett-Calhoun , Kristin (Keith) Hawley, Meghann (Stan) Olshefski, Camille (Ted) Viglietta, Geoffrey Parlett, Rae (Evan) Avery, Carrie(Darin) LeBlanc, Sally (Tyler) Clark, Ian (Sara) Parlett, Jared (Koral) Parlett, Sam (Jessie-Emma) Parlett, and 26 Great Grandchildren. She was one of 15 children, survived by her beloved sister Glenna Rose (Edward) Berry, and predeceased by brothers: Clifford, Keith, Dewitt, Harold, Edwin, Lyle, Frederick, John, Ronald and Russell Voorhies, and sisters, Ida White, and Marion Updike, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Pearl worked at Cornell University in the Entomology and Agronomy departments and retired after 28 years. Religious faith was an important part of her life, she was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary, and a past member of the Snyder Hill Baptist Church, and Bethel Grove Bible Church. She enjoyed knitting, travelling, and gardening, but most of all loved hosting family gatherings. A graveside service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00am. at the Hector Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at 1229 Trumansburg Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the graveside service will be live streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page ( Herson Wagner Funeral Home for burials and cremations) For those physically attending the service please keep in mind that attendance is limited to 50 people, masks Must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to.. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneral.com
