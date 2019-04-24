Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Peggy Petrillose
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Visitation
Following Services
Immaculate Conception Church, Parish Center
Ithaca - Peggy C. Petrillose, 78, of Ithaca, NY passed away on April 21, 2019. She is lovingly survived by her husband Joe Petrillose of Ithaca, NY; daughter Dana Williams of Ithaca, NY; daughter Jolie Massicci of Ithaca, NY (Mike); son A.J. Petrillose of Bedford, NY (Kristen); brother Jim Chester of Fort Myers, FL (Cathie); sister Cookie Terboss of Philadelphia, PA; sister-in-law Donna Petrillose of Baldwinsville, NY; grandchildren Cole, Nick, Ryan, Alexa, Elsa, Joseph; great grandchildren Mason and Gabrielle; and many nieces and nephews.

Attending The Immaculate Conception School from kindergarten through 8 th grade and graduating from Ithaca High School in 1958, Peggy became a hair stylist and owner of the beauty salon Hair Etc., located in the Community Corners in Cayuga Heights. Peggy was a self-taught business owner and entrepreneur, owning a successful business and investing in local real estate. She had great enthusiasm for building new homes or finding good properties with potential-especially ones she could move her family into¬-brightening them up, and reselling.

With a life-long passion for cooking, reading, and travel, Peggy traveled with her husband and family members several times to Italy, visiting distant cousins in Rome, and returning for a month each spring to Naples, FL. But her ultimate love was for her family. Marrying her high school sweetheart, Peggy and Joe were married for 58 years, creating a thread of unconditional love that's been woven throughout four generations. This thread would become a beautiful tapestry throughout the large but close-knit Petrillose-Chester family, including cousins, extended family, and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 am at the Immaculate Conception Church. Peggy's family will friends people immediately following the Mass in the Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of Central New York: https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork/donate
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
