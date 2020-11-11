1/1
Pendleton "Penny" Turco
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pendleton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pendleton "Penny" Turco

Ithaca - (June 09, 1933 - November 09, 2020)

Pendleton (Penny) Van Schoick Turco, 87, of Ithaca, passed away Monday (November 9, 2020) while at home.

There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Spencerport N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Penny's memory may be made to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 W. State St, Ithaca, NY 14850 or at www.crcfl.net.

Penny is survived by her family and many loving friends. Her sons, Michael Van Schoick, of Vivian, LA, and Donald Van Schoick, of Ithaca, NY, her daughters, Penny (Keli Pia-Miller)Van Schoick of Ithaca, NY and Lynne (Joseph) Knight of Spencerport, NY; and her many loved and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Van Schoick.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 11, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Penny in our lives. I enjoyed spending time with her several times a week over the years in our Aqua Zumba class led by her beloved Hilary Schilling. Penny was the sunshine, constant, fun and positive energy in our group and we all became family because of her. She kept us in touch with each other remotely during this pandemic. So so sorry that we will never see her in the pool again. There is a huge Penny sized hole in my heart.
Perky Pat Bauer
Friend
November 11, 2020
Rest In Peace, dear friend. I hope you see the humor on the other side as well. You will be missed, and remembered fondly.
Regi Teasley
Friend
November 11, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the entire VanSchoick family. Our families go way back to meeting when our Aunt Ernie was your neighbor in Spencerport. Then there was years of our family’s camping at Wescott’s Beach and Cedar Point, when I was just a bratty little girl. Our Mom’s keep close through the years as we kids grew and drifted in different directions. Then came my nursing school in Buffalo when she offered your family home as an escape for me on wkends. And what an escape it was! I was reintroduced to the my England family and the VanSchoick kids. Those fun days were full of great Sunday dinners, laughs, dance, & shots! It was lucky I survived intact to actually graduate but what fun it was!!! Then into adulthood your Mom asked my Mom/myself to look in on her dear friend Kay Winnie in the hospital we both worked at, as she faced serious health issues. The fun/friendships just grew at Kay’s in Chaumont and we all started annually gathering even as one of the group then another passed on. We did that again yesterday at the Winnie/Towne cottage that Penny loved, to celebrate your Mom and the many stories/memories that surrounded this wonderful woman. Penny was a tough cookie and a beloved friend to all of us. She never missed a chance to help others and bring us together. My heart is heavy but I do find comfort in that she is not suffering any more. I keep her, all of you and your families in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy Carpenter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved