Pendleton "Penny" Turco
Ithaca - (June 09, 1933 - November 09, 2020)
Pendleton (Penny) Van Schoick Turco, 87, of Ithaca, passed away Monday (November 9, 2020) while at home.
There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Spencerport N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Penny's memory may be made to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 W. State St, Ithaca, NY 14850 or at www.crcfl.net
Penny is survived by her family and many loving friends. Her sons, Michael Van Schoick, of Vivian, LA, and Donald Van Schoick, of Ithaca, NY, her daughters, Penny (Keli Pia-Miller)Van Schoick of Ithaca, NY and Lynne (Joseph) Knight of Spencerport, NY; and her many loved and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Van Schoick.
