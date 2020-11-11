Sincerest condolences to the entire VanSchoick family. Our families go way back to meeting when our Aunt Ernie was your neighbor in Spencerport. Then there was years of our family’s camping at Wescott’s Beach and Cedar Point, when I was just a bratty little girl. Our Mom’s keep close through the years as we kids grew and drifted in different directions. Then came my nursing school in Buffalo when she offered your family home as an escape for me on wkends. And what an escape it was! I was reintroduced to the my England family and the VanSchoick kids. Those fun days were full of great Sunday dinners, laughs, dance, & shots! It was lucky I survived intact to actually graduate but what fun it was!!! Then into adulthood your Mom asked my Mom/myself to look in on her dear friend Kay Winnie in the hospital we both worked at, as she faced serious health issues. The fun/friendships just grew at Kay’s in Chaumont and we all started annually gathering even as one of the group then another passed on. We did that again yesterday at the Winnie/Towne cottage that Penny loved, to celebrate your Mom and the many stories/memories that surrounded this wonderful woman. Penny was a tough cookie and a beloved friend to all of us. She never missed a chance to help others and bring us together. My heart is heavy but I do find comfort in that she is not suffering any more. I keep her, all of you and your families in my thoughts and prayers.

Judy Carpenter

Friend