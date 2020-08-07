Penelope Evans
Ithaca - Penelope Evans, age 83, a lifelong resident of Ithaca, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge. Penny was predeceased by her parents Leon S. and Eva B. Evans; granddaughter Danielle Dickerson, and special feline companion, Odie. She is survived by her longtime companion, Kurt Kabelac. Also surviving her are her children: Douglas (Deborah) Dickerson, Diane Mead, Marcia (Mark) Rusboldt, and Edward Dickerson. She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Penny loved to travel, taking annual trips to Maine and Florida with Kurt, always stopping for a flea market or two- bringing home many treasures. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to Herson-Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. and online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com