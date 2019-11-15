Resources
Perry Jackson "Jack" Crance Jr.

Perry Jackson Crance, Jr., "Jack", 90, of Spencer, New York went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Owego, New York on March 31, 1929, the son of Perry J. Crance, Sr. and Merriam E. Crance.

Jack is survived by his wife of 64+ years, Faye E. Crance of Spencer, one daughter, Debra Chassereau of Brunson, South Carolina and two sons and daughters-in-law, P. Jackson (Jack) Crance, III and wife, Terrie of Candor, New York and David A. Crance and his wife, Tricia of Spencer, New York, one brother, Gerald Crance of Ithaca, New York, and sister Lorraine and brother-in-law Robert Canfield of Dundee, New York. Jack also loved and found great joy in his seven grandchildren: Amy Crance, Andrew Crance, Kelsey Crance, Amanda Crance, Jacob Runkle, Kayla Chassereau, and Kim Runkle. He had five great grandchildren that he held dear: Noel Mosher, Jake Runkle, Jocelyn Runkle, Edward Jacob Hunter, and Henry Hunter.

Jack served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1952. He was an avid bowler and was a member of the Ithaca and Greater Valley Bowlers Hall of Fame.

Funeral Services and internment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in honor of Jack may be made to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, N.Y. 14892 ([email protected]) in recognition of his beloved kitties, Missy and Mittens.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
