|
|
Peter Alexander Cheney
Pompano Beach, FL - Peter Alexander Cheney of Pompano Beach, FL passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on Monday, March 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 76.
Born and raised in Ithaca, Cheney graduated from Ithaca High School in 1960 and from Cornell University in 1964 with a degree in Hotel Management. After graduation, he earned a Purple Heart while serving as Second Lieutenant in Vietnam.
After securing an MBA and CPA, Cheney lived in New York City until 2015 where he had a distinguished career in accounting and financial management at Price Waterhouse and National Re-Insurance where he served as CFO.
He and his beloved wife, Angela, moved to Pompano Beach in 2015 where he spent his days pursuing his lifelong passion - golfing.
In addition to Angela, he is survived by his sisters, Carol Cheney Wanagel, Deborah Cheney Lazar and Linda Cheney, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. He is greatly missed.
Cheney will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on March 13, 2020.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020