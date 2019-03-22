|
Peter David Clark, M.D.
Groton, NY - Peter David Clark, M.D., 65, of Groton, NY died at home on 29 December 2018, of respiratory complications of ALS.
Peter was born 24 January 1953 in Mineola, NY to Jane Cottrell Clark and John Lucius Clark. He grew up in Yorktown, NY and Redding, CT.
Peter earned a Bachelors Degree from Yale College and a Masters Degree from the Yale School of Architecture. After designing solar hot water systems for seven years, he returned to school. He earned his M.D. from The University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Family Medicine at Williamsport Hospital and later completed a qualification in Geriatric Medicine.
Wanting to return to New York state, Peter joined Family Health Network in Cortland, in 1990. In 1992 he took over Dr. Stephen Blatchly's practice in Groton. At that time he became the Medical Director and an attending physician at The Groton Nursing Facility. The Groton practice was truly a family practice. His wife was his office manager and both his children worked in the office.
Peter closed his community practice in March 2016. In June 2016 he was diagnosed with ALS. He continued as Medical Director and attending physician at the nursing facility through March 2017.
When not practicing medicine, Peter enjoyed being at home with his family and working on his farm. He bought the Tyler Farm in Peruville partly because he wanted the old barns. He saved and maintained those barns for over 20 years. He raised Old Style Morgan horses. He enjoyed mowing the fields, cutting riding trails through the woods, and generally stewarding the property. He enjoyed trail riding, hiking, canoeing, camping, and skiing. He was part of the local folk singing and dancing community. He and his wife homeschooled their children. Rather than sitting and socializing with friends, he preferred to work with them. He was always ready to lend a hand and work with friends on projects. He was happiest when he was getting something done.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Wolf, his son Micah (Heather) and daughter Jessica, and his brother Daniel (Ruth).
A gathering to remember Peter will be held on Sunday afternoon, June 22nd at 1:30 at the Unitarian Church in Ithaca.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 22, 2019