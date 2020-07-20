1/1
Petros I. Tselekis
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Petros's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petros I. Tselekis

(December 07, 1933 - July 20, 2020 )

Petros I. Tselekis, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Petros was born in Ag. Anargiroi ( Zoupena) Lakonias , Greece on December 7, 1933. He immigrated to Ithaca, NY in January of 1978 and worked for Morse Chain Inc. from where he retired. He enjoyed spending time in the City of Ithaca and with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Eleni; sons John (Cheryl) and Sarantos (Stacy) and his two grandsons, Peter John and Peter Sarantos. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael, Matoula and Maria. He is preceded in death by his sister, Georgia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. God Bless
Kas and Annette Carroll
Family
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences.
Tony Scaglione
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved