Petros I. Tselekis



(December 07, 1933 - July 20, 2020 )



Petros I. Tselekis, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Petros was born in Ag. Anargiroi ( Zoupena) Lakonias , Greece on December 7, 1933. He immigrated to Ithaca, NY in January of 1978 and worked for Morse Chain Inc. from where he retired. He enjoyed spending time in the City of Ithaca and with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Eleni; sons John (Cheryl) and Sarantos (Stacy) and his two grandsons, Peter John and Peter Sarantos. He is also survived by his siblings, Michael, Matoula and Maria. He is preceded in death by his sister, Georgia.









