Philip McLean Hurdle

Ithaca - Philip McLean Hurdle, 70, of Ithaca, died on September 18, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Rochester, raised in Fairport, and first moved to Ithaca in 1973 to attend the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. After receiving his M.B.A., he had a long and varied career in business and academia. He worked for several manufacturing companies before founding McLean Communications, Inc., and taught part time at Boston University and Northeastern University and later full-time at Merrimack College and Massachusetts Bay Community College. In 1998 Philip returned to Ithaca, where he was Professor of Marketing at Elmira College until his retirement.

He enjoyed listening to music, reading, and traveling, including fishing in Key West with his dearest friends and planning the annual Christmas adventure with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his wry humor, antique shop treasures, road trips near and far, and imaginative games that delighted his grandchildren.

He is survived by his devoted wife and high school sweetheart, Priscilla Lloyd; his loving daughters, Kristin and Sarah; and his adoring grandchildren, Lillian, Clara, Aidan, and Matthew. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his sister Elizabeth and brother Robert and their families, as well as the family of his late brother William and the entire Lloyd family.

His family will gather to celebrate his life at a future date. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier or the Tompkins County Public Library.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
