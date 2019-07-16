|
|
Phyllis A. Hern
Ithaca, NY - Phyllis A. Hern, 80, of Ithaca, New York passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Hazel Van Etten; brother, Roger. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John L. Hern; three children, John and Stacey Hern, Jeff and Cindi Hern, Chris and Melissa Hern; five grandchildren, John, Makayla, Casey, Nicole, Lindsey; siblings, Ralph, Robert, Roy and Viola; several nieces and nephews. Phyllis retired from Cornell Cooperative Extension. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Phyllis's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 16, 2019