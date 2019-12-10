|
Phyllis L. Tottey
Brooktondale - Phyllis L. Tottey, 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 8, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons Kristopher Harford, Nicholas (April) Harford and Levi Pierce; cherished grandchildren Alexia, Jacob, Owen and Theia, her niece Kathy Barton and many dear friends. Phyllis was born in Ithaca on July 15, 1954 a beloved daughter of the late Clark and Marjorie Ingrahm. She was a graduate of Newark Valley High School where she made many life-long friends.
For almost 30 years, she has been a dedicated employee of the Ithaca School District transportation department. Her career there began as a school bus driver. Her passion and dedication for her students and her concern for their safety led her to achieve a Certificate of Instruction. Many new school bus drivers received their training from Phyllis and both drivers and students looked to her for guidance.
While Phyllis loved her work she loved her family beyond measure. Truly a selfless woman, she could not do enough for others and taking care of her grandchildren was pure pleasure. She also enjoyed playing cards, gathering fire wood and the many happy times at the family pond.
Phyllis' Family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9-11 am. A celebration of her life will immediately follow. Memories may also be shared in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019