Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Priscilla Tennant
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Ithaca, NY
Priscilla Anne (Trayers) Tennant


1934 - 2019
Priscilla Anne (Trayers) Tennant
Priscilla Anne (Trayers) Tennant

Priscilla Anne (Trayers) Tennant died on December 15, 2019. She was 85 years old.

She is predeceased by her husband Bud Christopher Tennant, and she is survived by her three children, Christopher Joseph Tennant, Priscilla Anne Tennant, Carolyn Irene Tennant, a son-in-law, John Thomas Rinker, and her grand-children, Courtney Brazee, Devon Tennant, and Matilda Rinker-Tennant.

A Mass will be held at 10 AM on February 22, 2020 at St. Catherine's of Sienna Church in Ithaca, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hepatitis B Foundation (3805 Old Easton Rd, Doylestown, PA 18902), to the Suicide Awareness for Everyone (S.A.F.E.) Coalition (106 South Perry St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891), or to a . A longer obituary will follow.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 27, 2020
